Artists put a lot of effort to entertain; would be great if the audience can appreciate that instead of being harsh: Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee is a fine actress. After starring in MTV's show Roadies, she rose to fame by acing the role of Rewa in Channel V's India Swim Team. She has also worked in Chandra Nandini, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

She is currently seen as Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and we were thrilled to know when we got to know that she would participate in Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Sandeep Sejwal as wild-card entry.

The other wild cards are Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, and Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani.

However, during the rehearsals, when Pooja was required to stand on Sandeep's shoulder as a part of the act, she lost her balance and fell on the ground.

Pooja is recovering, and the lady has now taken to social media to share a picture of herself 10 days after the fall. She also shared that although she has multiple fractures in her right wrist, an elbow fracture in her left arm, a ligament tear on her left leg, and a surgery, she is still smiling and will recover soon. She also took this opportunity to mention that artists and entertainers put a lot of effort to entertain the audience and that it would be appreciated if they acknowledge this instead of being harsh.

Take a look at her post below.

We wish Pooja a speedy recovery!