Artists share how they spent their first paycheck

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:38
Artists share how they spent their first paycheck

MUMBAI: The first paycheck is always special and memorable. It is the first-ever salary earned, and there is always a lot of excitement. Most of us put a lot of thought into what we want to do with our first salary. &TV artists walk down memory lane to talk about their first paycheck and how they spent it. These include Sunil Dutt (Suresh Gupta, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Sunil Dutt, essaying Suresh Gupta in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Before becoming an actor, I worked as an assistant supervisor in a ticketing agency in Delhi. I was very young at the time, and I recall receiving my first month's salary of Rs. 1800 after working for hours every day. I knew it wasn't a large sum, but it was a great achievement for me, and I was overjoyed. When I got home, I immediately gave my mother the entire amount of money as a gift and told her she could spend it on whatever she wanted. I recall my mother's emotional, teary eyes and the pride she felt in her heart. That day, she also made my favourite Gajar ka halwa, and I felt truly blessed by those sweet moments.”

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “So my first salary was not a salary, but a monthly scholarship from NSD (National School of Drama), meant for academically sound students, which was around Rs 250/-. It had a lot of value back then. We lived in a hostel and had to manage our other expenses, so it came in handy. I remember saving that money and buying a small gold bracelet for my mother. She was quite surprised and overjoyed. She advised me not to overindulge and keep saving for important things that I might require from time to time. That stayed with me, and I learnt not to waste money unnecessarily and use it sensibly, which came in handy during unexpected times.” Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I remember I tried my hand at a modelling agency, but it didn’t succeed. My first salary in acting was Rs 550 a day, and I earned Rs 1650 for three days of shooting for ‘Hum Log’. I was thrilled to receive that amount and decided to treat some of my friends to a five-star hotel. And we went quite overboard in ordering our food which we realized when the bill came. It was Rs 2700, and I was completely zapped! The most exciting moment of my life became the most embarrassing moment. Thankfully, my friends were supportive enough to contribute the remaining amount (laughs). Now, whenever we friends meet, we always recall that moment and laugh a lot. My first salary will always be special and memorable for me.”

Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

Himani Shivpuri Katori Amma Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Vibhuti Narayan Mishra Hum Log Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 13:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.Nora Fatehi’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat is with Garry, enjoys the attention
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu becomes the new maid of the house
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check
Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals she had a deadly allergy for years; says “I thought I had reache
Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals she had a deadly allergy for years; says “I thought I had reached the end of the tunnel”