Artists share how they spent their first paycheck

MUMBAI: The first paycheck is always special and memorable. It is the first-ever salary earned, and there is always a lot of excitement. Most of us put a lot of thought into what we want to do with our first salary. &TV artists walk down memory lane to talk about their first paycheck and how they spent it. These include Sunil Dutt (Suresh Gupta, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Sunil Dutt, essaying Suresh Gupta in &TV’s Doosri Maa, says, “Before becoming an actor, I worked as an assistant supervisor in a ticketing agency in Delhi. I was very young at the time, and I recall receiving my first month's salary of Rs. 1800 after working for hours every day. I knew it wasn't a large sum, but it was a great achievement for me, and I was overjoyed. When I got home, I immediately gave my mother the entire amount of money as a gift and told her she could spend it on whatever she wanted. I recall my mother's emotional, teary eyes and the pride she felt in her heart. That day, she also made my favourite Gajar ka halwa, and I felt truly blessed by those sweet moments.”

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “So my first salary was not a salary, but a monthly scholarship from NSD (National School of Drama), meant for academically sound students, which was around Rs 250/-. It had a lot of value back then. We lived in a hostel and had to manage our other expenses, so it came in handy. I remember saving that money and buying a small gold bracelet for my mother. She was quite surprised and overjoyed. She advised me not to overindulge and keep saving for important things that I might require from time to time. That stayed with me, and I learnt not to waste money unnecessarily and use it sensibly, which came in handy during unexpected times.” Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I remember I tried my hand at a modelling agency, but it didn’t succeed. My first salary in acting was Rs 550 a day, and I earned Rs 1650 for three days of shooting for ‘Hum Log’. I was thrilled to receive that amount and decided to treat some of my friends to a five-star hotel. And we went quite overboard in ordering our food which we realized when the bill came. It was Rs 2700, and I was completely zapped! The most exciting moment of my life became the most embarrassing moment. Thankfully, my friends were supportive enough to contribute the remaining amount (laughs). Now, whenever we friends meet, we always recall that moment and laugh a lot. My first salary will always be special and memorable for me.”

