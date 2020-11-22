Arun Mandola: I limit myself to 30 mins of social media every day

MUMBAI: If you are also hooked to your Instagram, Facebook or Twitter apps all day then here is something you need to learn from Arun Mandola. The actor, best known for his roles in shows such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Vighnaharta Ganesha, says that he is very clear about not being on social media all day. “There was a time when I used to be on social media all day. But I have really worked on myself since then. Now, I don’t spend more than 30 mins. I feel like if you are using these apps for more time than this every day, then you need to take a moment and think, you might be addicted,” he says.

The actor admits that social media has really helped everyone today. But it shouldn’t be misused, he says. “Social media is amazing. We can connect with old friends, promote our work, reach out to our fans. But it is important to not misuse it. Public figures especially have a lot of followers and they must be careful about what they post,” he says.

In fact, Arun himself has got into a bit of trouble because of this and now is very careful. “I am very careful before posting anything because everyone has a different thought process. I remember once I updated a video about captain Abhinandan and lots of people messaged, asking me to delete the video for some reason. Many times these type of incidents happen with me and now I am very weary,” he says.