Arun Mandola on playing Laxman twice: I don’t feel typecast at all

MUMBAI: Actor Arun Mandola, who played the role of Laxman in the TV show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and play Luv Kush, says that getting typecast in the industry is a thing of the past. The actor says that it has always been up to him whether to take up the same role or not. “I do not feel typecast because the time has changed now. It depends on what you want to do, whether you want to do the same type of show or not,” he says.



He adds, “I am little choosy about the character they offer me. So, be it a mytho show or a normal daily soap, I am just looking for a good character for myself.”



He loves playing Laxman on screen because of the bond which he shared with Ram. “Recently, I was talking to my father and he gave me a very good example of Ram and Lakshman. He said you should behave like lord Ram, whenever your siblings do not obey you, give them guidance. That’s what Bhagwan Ram used to do with brother Lakshman,” he says.