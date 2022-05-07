Aruna Irani & Alok Nath reuniting for TV show on lines of Raja Babu? Here's what we know

Reports state that Pearl V. Puri will be seen in the role like Govinda, that will have many emotions like an obedient son, romantic lover and a relaxed, carefree, uneducated individual. Mahika Sharma will be seen playing the character similar to Karisma Kapoor.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 15:50
Aruna-alok

MUMBAI : Popular veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are in talks to unite for an upcoming television show, tentatively titled 'Sansaar', which will be on the lines of the 1994 movie 'Raja Babu' with Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. There has been no official statement from the makers or the actors. Aruna Irani was part of the original film.

A source said: "This will be a mega project produced by Balaji Telefilms. Popular actors Aruna Irani and Alok Nath will be seen essaying the lead roles.

"Pearl V. Puri will be seen in the role like Govinda, that will have many emotions like an obedient son, romantic lover and a relaxed, carefree, uneducated individual. Mahika Sharma will be seen playing the character similar to Karisma Kapoor."

The movie directed by David Dhawan was the story of an orphan, who is adopted by a rich village couple. Later, he falls in love with a city girl but she walks out on him on after learning that he is not as sophisticated as he portrays himself to be.

SOURCE : IANS 

Aruna Irani Alok Nath Karisma Kapoor Govinda Sansaar Raja Babu David Dhawan TellyChakkar


Latest Video