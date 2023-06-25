Aruna Irani: My hands and feet still shiver when I think of dancing

Veteran actress Aruna Irani was pleasantly surprised when a contestant of 'India's Best Dancer 3' gave a spin to her popular dance track 'Chadti Jawaani' from the film 'Caravan'. She even revealed why her hands and feet still shiver when she thinks of dancing.
MUMBAI : Veteran actress Aruna Irani was pleasantly surprised when a contestant of 'India's Best Dancer 3' gave a spin to her popular dance track 'Chadti Jawaani' from the film 'Caravan'. She even revealed why her hands and feet still shiver when she thinks of dancing.

Aruna will be seen gracing the show, as an entire episode has been dedicated to her titled 'Aruna Irani Special'.

Aruna will laud contestents' talent and express her admiration for their unique interpretation of her dances saying, "I can't imagine that there is dancing like this as well. I cannot believe that dance movements like these can also be done. It was lovely, and you guys performed so gracefully."

One of the highlights of the evening will be the 'Katputli' act performed by one of the contestants, as they dance to the legendary actress' iconic song 'Chadti Jawani' from the film 'Caravan'.

Judge Geeta Kapur will be seen praising their interpretations, and reflecting on how the choreographers strictly timed the performances while also praising contestants for adding their own strengths.

Agreeing with Geeta, Aruna will share her own experiences, recalling the fear and nervousness she felt on receiving the many challenging steps from the choreographers in her heyday, saying, "My hands and feet still shiver when I think of dancing. I used to get scared, not knowing what movement Masterji would give, which I would not be able to do."

"Suresh Bhatt ji would be amazing, he would judge and teach you by capacity. If we made mistakes, he would say "Sanu your dancing is brilliant, just put a little more confidence in your smile."

Sharing a delightful anecdote about her collaboration with her peer and fellow veteran actress Asha Parekh, she will speak fondly of their relationship, and how Asha Ji supported her during the film 'Caravan.'

Expanding on the subject, she would say, "It was amazing to work with Asha Parikh. I had a good relationship with her. People used to say she was arrogant. When you used to wear a dress, she used to call the director and say how can we modify it."

"What rubbish! During Caravan, Asha Ji's designer designed a dress for me, and I'd heard a lot about her. Since she was designing the dresses, I thought now things will fall apart, but no one said anything, neither Asha Ji nor anybody else."

Aruna Irani would also mention her comfort working with Jeetendra, particularly when they debuted together in their first collaboration in "Farz." Despite being new to dancing at the time, they both learned the importance of finishing moves and maintaining grace in the body, from their choreographer.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SUOURCE -IANS

 

 

