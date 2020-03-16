Arunita Kanjilal is excited about becoming 'Superstar Singer 2' captain

MUMBAI: 'Indian Idol Season 12' finalist Arunita Kanjilal is seen as one of the captains in 'Superstar Singer 2'.

The vocalist from West Bengal talks about the show and her bond with the captains, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Salman Ali.

When asked how she feels to be a captain on 'Superstar Singer 2', she replies: "When the title of captain gets attached to your name, it brings a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders as one can't afford to make any mistakes as it's our duty to groom the singing talent of the kids and help them in the journey of becoming 'Singing Ka Kal'. Plus, getting the opportunity to be a captain along with my fellow contestants from Indian Idol, just fills my heart with immense happiness. I am really overwhelmed and can't wait for this beautiful journey to unfold."

On referring to the talents, she came across on the singing reality show, Arunita adds: "One word for the talent on the show 'Extraordinary'. Each contestant has their own unique touch and specialisation; it's astonishing to see the way these kids lift your heart with their melodious voice that too at such a young age. I don't even see a hint of fear in them while they perform, so I strongly feel this confidence and passion will take them to greater heights."

The talented singer has got an opportunity to work with the stalwarts of the industry in the panel of judges including Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

She calls it a great experience and shares: "To be sharing the stage with Alka ji, Himesh ji and Javed ji is no less than a dream come true moment for me. I never imagined this day, but today as I am living it, I can say the experience is surreal. Even after being the best in the league, they are very humble, kind and supportive."

"Whenever they enter the stage, they create such a friendly environment that we all get relaxed and feel free around them. We also have a lot of fun with them as they pull our legs and the whole set fills up with non-stop laughter. I wish to stand up to their expectations and present them with some of the most incredible performances by my kids," she adds.

From being an 'Indian Idol' contestant to 'Superstar Singer 2' captain, the entire journey for Arunita has been fulfilling and memorable.

"The journey from being an Indian Idol contestant to Superstar Singer 2 captain has been an enriching experience and a memorable one. I strongly believe that learning never stops and every phase of your life there is something new to learn. Throughout my journey, I have learned a lot and I hope in this new chapter of my career I will garner more knowledge and become a better version of myself," she concludes.

