Arushi Mehta all set to tie the knot!

MUMBAI: Arushi Mehta is well known for her acting stint in Kahaani Humare Mahabharat Ki and Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai. She has been dating lawyer Pargat Singh Sandhu for a long time. The two are all set to get hitched.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Arushi revealed her plans of getting married to long term boyfriend, Pargat Singh Sandhu on 30th April. Speaking about her wedding plans, she said that they will have a court marriage on 30th April followed by a small reception with close friends and family.

Arushi said that she does not believe in big fat weddings.

The actress has always been vocal about her relationship and keeps posting sweet pictures on her social media. Arushi said they had no immediate plans for their honeymoon.

Credits: India Forums