Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:30
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion

MUMBAI:It’s that time of the year when our hearts and surroundings become vibrant and colourful. Then of course there is good food, drinks, fun and loads of good times with loved ones. Holi or the festival of colours has its own significance and is celebrated widely in India and across the world. Actor, director and producer Arushi Nishank on her Holi memories, plans and whether over indulgence this year will affect the water crisis in Mumbai.    
 
“Well honestly, I don't enjoy playing Holi but yes it becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion. I love the things attached to the festival like Gujia, thandai, and music. As far as my favourite memory from childhood is concerned, it was when one of my cousins had made Bhang ke pakode and we ate them and all of us went crazy. Holi is definitely a fun time to be with family and friends. Over the period of time, the definition of festivals has changed a lot. But, I feel festivals are very important as they bring family and friends together,” she says.


Covid is the reason why most of us could not enjoy this festival with open arms. Now that things are getting better, we all want to enjoy some good time with that one person with whom we have not met for long. Arushi too shares her experience and wishes.

“Due to shoots, production and household chores, I hardly get time to visit my hometown and meet my family and friends. I am really looking forward to visiting Dehradun and spending some good time with my family and friends this Holi. I like Gulal ka tika as that solves the entire purpose of Holi for me and would like to give this message to all that they should play a safe Holi and not smear someone with harmful colours,” she adds..


Speaking on the water crisis in Mumbai, she begins by saying that most states in India are facing the same issue. She feels a collective involvement can only help in making things better.
 
“Water crisis is not just in Mumbai only, the whole world is suffering from it. India has only 4% of the world’s fresh water resources despite a population of over 1.39 billion people. As I said Holi means spending time with family and friends and a gulal ka tika is enough, I always stick to that and don’t waste water because there are a lot of people in the world who are not even getting enough drinking water. We can celebrate the festival without wasting the natural resources. Spending time with our near and dear ones would be more precious than wasting one of major resources which is already in scarcity,” she states.

It’s that time of the year when our hearts and surroundings become vibrant and colourful.Speaking on the water crisis in Mumbai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple
MUMBAI : Bollywood's 'Dreamgirl' Hema Malini, who is also an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, has released two...
Exclusive! Ventran actor Sudhir Pandey roped in for Yaariyaan 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.  ...
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar was in awe of Haryana's Gurkirat Singh's special preparation of 'Qatayef with...
John Legend says wife Chrissy jealous of his India trip; to return with family
MUMBAI:Grammy Award winner John Legend who came to India for a music-concert on March 4 and 5 has performed with rapper...
Recent Stories
hema
Hema Malini releases devotional tracks on Holi at Shri Radha Raman Temple

Latest Video

Related Stories
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
Monalisa gets an 80s-inspired makeover for her role in 'Bekaboo'
Monalisa gets an 80s-inspired makeover for her role in 'Bekaboo'
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp surprises staff at antiques shop with surprise visit
Neha Joshi
Neha Joshi: 'Shooting in Haridwar and Rishikesh was a blissful experience'
Jasjeet
Jasjeet Babbar sheds light on her character's complexity in 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'