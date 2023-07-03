Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion

MUMBAI:It’s that time of the year when our hearts and surroundings become vibrant and colourful. Then of course there is good food, drinks, fun and loads of good times with loved ones. Holi or the festival of colours has its own significance and is celebrated widely in India and across the world. Actor, director and producer Arushi Nishank on her Holi memories, plans and whether over indulgence this year will affect the water crisis in Mumbai.



“Well honestly, I don't enjoy playing Holi but yes it becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion. I love the things attached to the festival like Gujia, thandai, and music. As far as my favourite memory from childhood is concerned, it was when one of my cousins had made Bhang ke pakode and we ate them and all of us went crazy. Holi is definitely a fun time to be with family and friends. Over the period of time, the definition of festivals has changed a lot. But, I feel festivals are very important as they bring family and friends together,” she says.



Covid is the reason why most of us could not enjoy this festival with open arms. Now that things are getting better, we all want to enjoy some good time with that one person with whom we have not met for long. Arushi too shares her experience and wishes.

“Due to shoots, production and household chores, I hardly get time to visit my hometown and meet my family and friends. I am really looking forward to visiting Dehradun and spending some good time with my family and friends this Holi. I like Gulal ka tika as that solves the entire purpose of Holi for me and would like to give this message to all that they should play a safe Holi and not smear someone with harmful colours,” she adds..



Speaking on the water crisis in Mumbai, she begins by saying that most states in India are facing the same issue. She feels a collective involvement can only help in making things better.



“Water crisis is not just in Mumbai only, the whole world is suffering from it. India has only 4% of the world’s fresh water resources despite a population of over 1.39 billion people. As I said Holi means spending time with family and friends and a gulal ka tika is enough, I always stick to that and don’t waste water because there are a lot of people in the world who are not even getting enough drinking water. We can celebrate the festival without wasting the natural resources. Spending time with our near and dear ones would be more precious than wasting one of major resources which is already in scarcity,” she states.