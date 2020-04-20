News

Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan makes his Twitter debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 02:56 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since the retelecast of Ramayan on TV began a few weeks ago, everybody has been talking about it.

And it seems that the trend of Ramayan has led the original cast to keep up with the millennial times and even take steps for the same. Recently, actor Arun Govil, who played Ram, joined Twitter. Now, Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan, has also joined the social media platform.

Multiple reports suggest that the following profile belongs to Trivedi, and the same has been active ever since too. Needless to say, this blend of old catching up with new is indeed a treat to watch, and we are certainly grateful to be a part of these times to witness that.

Have a look at his profile.

Credits: India Forums

Tags Arvind Trivedi Raavan Ramayan Arun Govil Ram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here