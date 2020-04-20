Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan makes his Twitter debut

MUMBAI: Ever since the retelecast of Ramayan on TV began a few weeks ago, everybody has been talking about it.

And it seems that the trend of Ramayan has led the original cast to keep up with the millennial times and even take steps for the same. Recently, actor Arun Govil, who played Ram, joined Twitter. Now, Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan, has also joined the social media platform.

Multiple reports suggest that the following profile belongs to Trivedi, and the same has been active ever since too. Needless to say, this blend of old catching up with new is indeed a treat to watch, and we are certainly grateful to be a part of these times to witness that.

Have a look at his profile.

Credits: India Forums