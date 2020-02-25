Arvind Vaidya and Alpana Buch in Rajan Shahi’s Anupama for Star Plus

MUMBAI: Renowned producer Rajan Shahi, who is currently producing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is set to strike a hat-trick by bringing another show on Star Plus.

The show is titled Anupama and it is a Hindi version of Director’s Kut’s Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

According to the reports, the show will star talented actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles along with Meri Durga fame Paras Kalnawat.

TellyChakkar has learnt that makers have roped in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Arvind Vaidya and Alpana Buch who has part of shows like Saraswatichandra and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. We hear that Arvind and Alpana will depict couple in the show.

We also mentioned about Aashish Mehrotra being part of the show. Aashish, Paras and Muskan Bamne will play Rupali and Sudhanshu’s kids in the show.

As per reports, Anupama will replace Sandiip Sikcand’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!