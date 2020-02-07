Aryan Prajapati’s mimic gimmick in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on &TV

MUMBAI: Big B and Badshah of Bollywood have found their new mimicry artist and that too in a child! The young television actor, Aryan Prajapati who has been entertaining the viewers for a year with his dramatic character in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, will surprise the audience with his many talents. A die-heart fan of Shah Rukh Khan, the young actor skilfully mimicked a few famous dialogues of the actor while shooting for his upcoming episode.

Aryan Prajapati began his acting journey at a very young age and has been a part of a few television shows and films. The young artist has been Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan fan ever since he watched the duo in a movie together. Even though he is just 7-years old, he has managed to imitate the mannerisms and expressions of the actors beautifully by closely watching their films.

A great actor in making, Aryan was beyond overwhelmed at getting a chance to mimic the two legendary actors whom he considers as his idols. Expressing his feelings, Aryan said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are Bollywood’s iconic actors and they will always be my inspiration. I have binge-watched most of their movies so much so that I know almost every famous dialogue from their films. In this episode where my character had to mimic these two remarkable actors, I gave my best shot with all the dialogues I knew. Our director was quite impressed with my skills and went ahead with the show in the first take itself. I really enjoy mimicry as a form of acting and someday wish to be noticed by Shah Rukh Khan too.”

Aryan plays the character of Hrithik, Happu Singh and Rajesh’s young and extremely notorious kid. In the upcoming episode, Hrithik insists that his parents let him pursue acting as a career owing to the passion, he holds for it. On the other hand, Happu and Rajesh are completely against his wish and wish for him to complete his studies and join the police force while keeping his passion for acting as a hobby.