ARYLIE GOALS! Aryan and Imlie to have a romantic dance performance in StarPlus' Imlie

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Aryan rushes to the room and while he is running he hears Imlie's scream. When he opens the door he is left in shock, and he falls to the floor, while Harry tried attacking, he left his balance and fell down from the window. Aryan calls the doctor and he reveals that Harry has got a paralytic attack, Aryan realises that he must have fallen from his room's window, he takes Imlie to the side and asks her for the truth.

Imlie reveals that Harry had come to kill her and it is Jyoti who is behind this plan. She decides to take him to meet Madhav, while Aryan asks Madhav for the truth he lies to Aryan that it wasn't Jyoti. Imlie later asks Madhav why did he do that, he reveals that Jyoti had come to threaten him and he has said the lie at a gunpoint, or else Jyoti will kill his mother.

Jyoti gets furious at Kairi and Harry, now Kairi gives her hope that she will soon kill Imlie, all she wants is her bangle. Jyoti gives her bangle to Kairi but doesn't know that Kairi will use it as proof against her. On the other hand, Kairi tries to cheer up Aryan but now he has gotten suspicious about her.

In the upcoming episode, We exclusively updated that Imlie is all safe and saved, soon there is will be a birthday party and the family is all set to welcome the new member to the family. Netizens suggest that it is Imlie's birthday. Now, Aryan and Imlie will have a romantic dance exuding all the love. Are you all excited?

