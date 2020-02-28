Asha and Rithvik set major couple goals!

MUMBAI: Asha and Rithvik are of the most adorable couple of television. The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience. Fans do miss to seem together on screen.

The couple also has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, and now we came across a throwback video where Asha as a sweet message for Rithvik, where she tells the audience that since Rithvik came into her life she hadn’t had to do anything, and as she is very dependent over him, and her whole life revolves around him.

In the video, you can also see that Rithvik will be going off to Spain, where she expresses how much she will miss him, and jokingly said that how she will live in this cunning world alone what if anyone does anything to which, Rithvik said that let anyone do anything then see what I will do.

Well, the video is filled with a lot of love, care and cuteness and there is no doubt that the duo is the cutest couple we have in the industry and wish to see them together on screen soon.

Check out the post below :