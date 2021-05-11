Asha Negi has to say THIS to actors who are uploading their vaccination videos

MUMBAI: Asha Negi is one of the most popular actresses. The Pavitra Rishta fame actress has a huge fan following. The lady is currently garnering attention for her latest post. She has a message for the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos. Post the government started the third drive of the COVID-19 vaccine, thousands of people have already got themselves vaccinated amidst the spike in the cases. Among many, even stars of the entertainment industry have taken their first shot of the vaccine and they have shared their photos and videos on their respective Instagram accounts, to spread awareness on the same. But Pavitra Rishta star Asha Negi feels annoyed by those actors who are uploading their vaccination videos on social media because she thinks they are overacting.

Taking to her Instagram account, Asha Negi shared a message for all the actors that spreading awareness is still fine but asks why so much overacting. She wrote, “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying jo jaata hai!” The note was backed with a caption that said audience wants to know if they tag along a videographer or hospital is providing it. It read, “Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing?” Well, stars like Anita Hassanandani, Ravi Dubey, Ankita Bhargava, Sanjeeda Shaikh were in splits to read her message.

Another actor who also takes a jibe at ‘woke celebrities’ is Nia Sharma. Even she dropped a comment reading, “Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. @ashanegi”. Earlier, she hit back at the ‘woke’ celebrities when they were sharing videos of themselves getting vaccinated. She asked them to also mention the centres' names where the vaccines are readily available so that it would be helpful to those who are queuing up for days.

