Asha Negi opens up on breakup rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

MUMBAI: Asha Negi made her digital debut last year with Baarish, and the second season of the same released a few weeks ago. It has been receiving good reviews. The actress also has her debut film Ludo releasing this year. The movie was supposed to release early 2020, but due to the lockdown, it looks like the makers might look for a digital release. While Asha has been excelling well on the professional front, she has parted ways with Rithvik Dhanjani. The couple dated for six years.

When asked about the same, she told a media portal, 'People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies.' She also emphasised that she would like to keep her bond like that and not talk about it publicly. 'I would like to say that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life.'

Asha and Rithvik started dating when they were part of Pavitra Rishta. Asha, in the meantime, has been spending a lot of time with herself during the quarantine period and is missing travel.

Credits: Pinkvilla