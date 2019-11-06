News

Asha Negi’s adorable birthday wish for beau Rithvik Dhanjani

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 01:27 PM

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. 

Both Rithivik and Asha don’t leave a chance to express their love for each other on social media. In fact, the duo often teases their fans by sharing beautiful pictures of themselves, be it from the vacation, a get-together, Diwali celebration or just a random click. So, when Rithvik turned a year older on 5 November, the Pavitra Rishta actress had to share another love-filled picture with her beau. But this time, it was her caption that won hearts. In the picture, the lovebirds were seen enjoying coffee. While Asha looked stunning in her all black attire, Rithvik was sported in a check shirt with a grey jacket and flaunted his goofy expressions. In the caption, the diva expressed her love for the heartthrob and wrote, “Happy birthday mad one! Thank you for being YOU”. Her birthday wish was followed by a heart emoticon. 

past seven days