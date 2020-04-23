Asha Negi shares throwback photograph with Rithvik Dhanjani

MUMBAI: Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were among the most loved couples. They were seen together on the small screen in Pavitra Rishta. Now, there have been reports that state the two have split. As per a report in TOI, Rithvik and Asha had been facing lots of issues lately, and they decided to part ways

Ever since the reports of their breakup have hit the Internet, the two have been busy sharing cryptic posts on social media, leading fans to believe that they are hinting at the breakup. Just recently, Rithik had shared a post on his Instagram story about things not going back to normal, as normal wasn’t working. Now, it looks like Asha also went down the same route, and has shared a cryptic post about being able to grow. The post on her Instagram story reads, 'Every plant has their own requirements in order to grow… And so do people.'

Furthermore, she also shared an old picture of herself with Rithvik Dhanjani, along with their friends Meiyang Chang, Sanaya Irani, and others.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE