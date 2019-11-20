Asha Negi starrer Baarish to be back with season 2 and we are damn excited

MUMBAI: Asha Negi rose to fame with Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta where she played the role of Poorvi. The actress became the household name and everyone loved her for it.



After the show, Asha has been experimenting quite a lot by starring in web series, participating in reality shows etc.



We all know how Asha gained praises for her performance in ALT Balaji's web series Baarish. The first season was a huge hit and hence the makers are back with the season 2.



Asha and Sharma Joshi's fresh pairing worked wonders for the series and now we are super excited about it.



Both Asha and Ekta Kapoor shared this great news on Instagram leaving all the fans excited.



Check out the post:

Are you excited for Barish season 2? Tell us in the comments.