Asha Parekh, Shankar Mahadevan, and the team of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started with a bang, and this season's talented contestants have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a treat this Saturday as Padmashree Asha Parekh will appear as the special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa alongside the judges.

While all the performances by the young participants during the shoot were dedicated to Asha ji, the veteran actress got very emotional while reminiscing her memories with the late Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer recently passed away after a prolonged illness, and while she has left a big void in everyone’s hearts, her music will stay eternal. To celebrate her legacy, Asha Parekh requested contestant Neelanjana to sing Lag Ja Gale on the stage, and her performance left everyone speechless and teary-eyes. Judge Shankar Mahadevan also requested everyone to observe a minute of silence for Lata ji. The entire team paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India, Shri Lata Mangeshkar.

Talking about working with Lata Ji, Asha Parekh mentioned on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, “I didn’t get a chance to spend a lot of time with her, however, having said that, I consider myself very lucky to have gotten an opportunity to work with her. I will always remember her as a very jolly and calm person who gave extraordinary, beautiful, and evergreen songs to the musical industry. She was an epitome of Saraswati for me, who is sadly no longer with us. I still remember whenever she used to sing, everyone just wanted to keep listening to her songs, including myself.”

While paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Shankar Mahadevan added, “I request everyone to observe a minute of silence for Lata di as wherever she is; she must be blessing us.”

