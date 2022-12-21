“Ashi Singh and I are re-uniting on-screen after almost three years”, says Randeep Rai on entering Zee TV’s Meet

MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere last year. The story captures the journey of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who challenges societal norms of gender roles and proves that there is precious little that a man can do, that a woman cannot. While the ongoing drama in the show is keeping the viewers glued to their TV screens, actors are also working round the clock to ensure their fans are entertained.

In the upcoming episodes, the show is all set for some high-octane drama with the entry of popular actor Randeep Rai. He will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, Anurag Rathi, brought on board by Barfi Devi (Asmita Sharma) to fight the case of her daughter Neelam’s murder, for which the show’s male lead Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey) has been accused. He has entered Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat’s lives as Manushi’s fiancé, but his main motive is to get Meet Ahlawat behind the bars. In fact, he has sworn to avenge his wife’s immobility for which he blames Meet Hooda.

Randeep Rai mentioned, “I am very excited to play the character of Anurag, he is going to bring in a lot of twists and turns in the lives of the Ahlawats. In fact, Ashi and I have worked before, and we are reuniting on-screen after more than almost three years now. This is the first time in my career, I will be playing a negative character and that too of a lawyer, so it is challenging for me, but I always wanted to do something out of my comfort zone. So, I hope that this opportunity will give me a chance to explore my boundaries as an artist. Having said that, performing a negative role is not easy for an actor. I just hope that I am able to do justice to my character and the fans of the show love me.”

It will be interesting to watch how Meet Hooda will save Meet Ahlawat from the evil intentions of Barfi Devi and the new entry of Anurag in their lives.