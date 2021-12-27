Ashi Singh braves Bikaner's extreme cold while shooting for Meet's honeymoon sequence

MUMBAI: Zee TV's fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation, fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While Meet Hooda and husband Meet Ahlawat’s (Shagun Pandey) love story has had its fair share of twists and turns, in the upcoming week, viewers will be in for some high voltage honeymoon drama between the couple in Rajasthan.

While Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat are all set for their honeymoon in Rajasthan, the actors playing the parts - Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are shooting day in, day out in Bikaner at a chilling temperature of 5 degrees in the city. Ashi Singh had to mentally prepare herself for this shoot as she is not used to living in such cold weather. Without wearing any jackets, shawls or any other kind of thermal wear and maintaining the feel of the character, saying the dialogues with expressions when you’re shivering is something which was quite challenging for her.

Talking about her experience, Ashi mentioned, “For the longest time I have been living in Mumbai, I am not used to living in such cold weather, so for me this is extreme. The temperature here keeps dropping down and my feet and hands get super chill, it gets so numb at one point that I just can’t feel them. We also can’t shoot wearing any kind of thermal wear, so maintaining the feel of the character or saying the dialogues out loud without stuttering is quite challenging for me. As soon as the director says cut, we run towards the bonfires and wear our layers, to be honest bonfire is the only thing we look forward to right after the shot and in this city’s cold weather.”

She added, “We all are trying our best to entertain our audience and give them a mini tour of Rajasthan along with the cute little romantic moments and I hope our fans and audience enjoy this honeymoon sequence.”

Well, we can’t wait to watch the never-ending banter and cute moments between #MeetKaMeet!

While we all are really excited for this upcoming romance between Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat, what will happen when Manushi (Sharain Khanduja) reaches there? Will she let their love grow? Or will she try every trick in the book to spoil their honeymoon?

