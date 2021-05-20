Ashi Singh makes a surprising revelation about her skin-care routine

MUMBAI: Aladdin fame Ashi Singh is known for her flawless skin and charming personality.

The actress reveals the secret of her glowing skin and shares the skincare routine she follows to keep her skin looking beautiful.

She says, “I’m grateful to have been blessed with good genetics. My mother has beautiful skin, and I think I inherited it from her. My mother takes good care of her skin, and also drinks a lot of water to keep her skin looking fresh, and glowing."

She adds, “I try to avoid makeup as much as I can. No matter how organic a makeup brand says it is, it does have chemicals. So, it’s best to avoid makeup." Although wearing heavy makeup comes as a part of the job to actors, Ashi says that whenever she wears makeup, she spends a lot of time taking it off. She says, “My makeup removal process is very long. I take a good twenty minutes to take it all off."

Ashi portrayed the role of Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She appeared as Princess Yasmine in Sony SAB's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Credits: SpotboyE