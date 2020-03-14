Ashi Singh reveals why she is glad to be a part of Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a popular television actress. She made her TV debut with Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters. Later, she played the lead role Naina in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Now, she is gearing up for her new project.

The actress has been roped in to be a part of Star Plus' Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do. The serial is all set to witness a leap and Ashi will be seen playing the female lead in the show.

In an interview with Times of India, Ashi shared, “The show revolves around banishing age-old superstitions, and I play an interesting character. When I played Naina, I had firmly resolved that I would not play a typical sari-clad bahu role in the future. So, there were offers, but I refused all of them. Though I will be seen wearing saris in my new show, I don’t play a typical bahu in it. I am glad that I am doing something different.”