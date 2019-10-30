Ashi Singh’s squad is giving us FRIENDSHIP GOALS!

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a perfect combination of cuteness and sexiness. We absolutely loved watching her in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, where she played the character of Naina opposite Randeep Raii, and we miss watching her on television.



While we do not know when she will make her next foray onto the small screen, she is surely having a gala time with her friends during her sabbatical. She is quite fun loving, and this is visible through her social media profiles. Ashi frequently posts pictures posing in different outfits, flaunting her style game. Moreover, she also keeps her fans entertained through her TikTok videos.



Recently, the actress put up a few pictures, of which one suggested a ‘tigdi’ (trio), and we guess they are all BFFs!



Way to go, Ashi!