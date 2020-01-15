Ashika Bhatia gets LINKED with Mohak Narang by her fans

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is one of the very popular social media enthusiast. She has impressive number of followers on different social media platforms. The actress is quite appreciated for her TikTok videos wherein she aces all the emotions that she portrays.

She is also known for voicing her opinions loud and clear. Ashika made it to headlines when she gave a befitting reply to the followers who body-shammed her.

The actress has been in the news lately for her breakup with beau Satvik Sakhyan. The duo were madly in love and apparently because of carrer priorities Ashika and Satvik broke up.

Well, recently, Ashikha went on a date and asked her fans if they can guess with whom she will be going on date. As a hint, Ashika said, the name of the person with whom she is going on a date starts with “M”. The fans started the guess work and a few guessed that she is dating Mohak Narang (a popular TikTok artist).

Well, Ashika was left surprised with the answers. She later revealed that she is going on a date with her mother Minu Bhatia.

Have a look at the pictures: