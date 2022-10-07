Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerge as ‘Ultimate Champions’ of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa!

MUMBAI: The grand finale of ‘MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa’, India’s biggest adventure reality television show, crowned for the first time ever not just one but two winners! After several weeks of challenges, eliminations, twists and turns across the breath-taking vistas of South Africa, buddy pair Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the ‘Ultimate Champions’ of the new season. Hosted by charismatic superstar and philanthropist Sonu Sood, the season finale was a nip and tuck affair as the finalists gave their everything to win the much-coveted title, in a nail-biting finish! The

remarkable multi-city expedition came to a glorious conclusion at the iconic Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront in Cape Town.

Pitting the best against the best, the grand finale ‘Race to the Top’ demanded exceptional strategy, pluck and grit. Finalist buddy pairs Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna, Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania, and Ashish Bhatia-Nandini faced a true-blue Roadies-style challenge with an unanticipated whopping 4 stages, and some surprising plot twists, in and around the picturesque city of Cape Town. An edgy suspense led to the winner reveal, with Ashish and Nandini soaking in their well-deserved crowning glory! Joining the celebratory mood of the winners, host Sonu Sood also shook a leg to the beats of live South African music.

Shot entirely on international grounds for the first time, across the rugged terrains of South Africa, this season packed a punch right from the word go! From gruelling tasks and adrenaline

surging stunts to campfire bonding sessions with unexpected camaraderie and rapport among the contestants, this electrifying journey saw daredevilry at its best! The brand-new format, including an in-game point system and a novel ‘Buddy Pairs’ concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies, became a roaring hit with the show’s ever-expanding fanbase. Produced by PipPip Media Pvt Ltd., MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa upheld its legacy of genre-defining adventure and entertainment in an unrivalled, unprecedented way!