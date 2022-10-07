Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerge as ‘Ultimate Champions’ of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa!

Infinix Smartphones MTV Roadies -Journey in South Africa co-powered by CoinSwitch, Paree Sanitary Pads, Leverage Edu and Lakmé Sun Expert, came to a thrilling conclusion at Cape Town, South Africa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 20:30
Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerge as ‘Ultimate Champions’ of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa!

MUMBAI: The grand finale of ‘MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa’, India’s biggest adventure reality television show, crowned for the first time ever not just one but two winners! After several weeks of challenges, eliminations, twists and turns across the breath-taking vistas of South Africa, buddy pair Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the ‘Ultimate Champions’ of the new season. Hosted by charismatic superstar and philanthropist Sonu Sood, the season finale was a nip and tuck affair as the finalists gave their everything to win the much-coveted title, in a nail-biting finish!  The 

remarkable multi-city expedition came to a glorious conclusion at the iconic Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront in Cape Town. 

Pitting the best against the best, the grand finale ‘Race to the Top’ demanded exceptional strategy, pluck and grit. Finalist buddy pairs Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna, Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania, and Ashish Bhatia-Nandini faced a true-blue Roadies-style challenge with an unanticipated whopping 4 stages, and some surprising plot twists, in and around the picturesque city of Cape Town. An edgy suspense led to the winner reveal, with Ashish and Nandini soaking in their well-deserved crowning glory! Joining the celebratory mood of the winners, host Sonu Sood also shook a leg to the beats of live South African music. 

Shot entirely on international grounds for the first time, across the rugged terrains of South Africa, this season packed a punch right from the word go! From gruelling tasks and adrenaline 

surging stunts to campfire bonding sessions with unexpected camaraderie and rapport among the contestants, this electrifying journey saw daredevilry at its best! The brand-new format, including an in-game point system and a novel ‘Buddy Pairs’ concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies, became a roaring hit with the show’s ever-expanding fanbase. Produced by PipPip Media Pvt Ltd., MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa upheld its legacy of genre-defining adventure and entertainment in an unrivalled, unprecedented way!

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 20:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerge as ‘Ultimate Champions’ of MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa!
MUMBAI: The grand finale of ‘MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa’, India’s biggest adventure reality television show...
Actors and their favourite corners at home!
MUMBAI: Everybody needs a place where they can be truly themselves. The favourite corner at your home is a private...
Here are Five facinating facts that will entice you to watch Star Bharat’s ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ show.
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is coming up with a new offering 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai', starring Karan V Grover as a Superstar '...
Here’s what Farnaz Shetty a.k.a. Mastani from Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal does during her leisure time on the sets!
MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical...
Sikandar Kher excited about working with Vasan Bala in 'Monica, O My Darling'
MUMBAI : Actor Sikandar Kher, who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Vasan Bala directorial 'Monica, O My...
Ranbir Kapoor: I love to be part of original stories, original music
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of 'Shamshera', says he loves to be a part of...
Recent Stories
sikender
Sikandar Kher excited about working with Vasan Bala in 'Monica, O My Darling'
Latest Video