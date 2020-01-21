Ashish Bhatia does THIS after losing MTV Splitsvilla X2

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run as the contestants made a rage with each episode and the drama and twists escalated with each every episode.

Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer.

Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season sixteenth, he couldn’t win that show and was quite pumped up and went all out to win MTV Splitsvilla X2. Ashish was one of the very consistent performers on the show while her partner Miesha Iyer too was quite dedicated and passionate to win the title. The duo broke down post the winner’s announcement.

Ashish is also a spectacular dancer and rapper and hence he has converted (I think converted is not the right word) his failure into a rap song.

Ashish have composed a song titled “Haar Ke Bhi Mai Jeet Gaya” dedicated to his MTV Splitsvilla X2 journey. The song is uploaded on his official YouTube channel.

