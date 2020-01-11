Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer and Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal to fight it out in the FINALE

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher than the previous seasons we have seen!

In the previous episode, Alfez Khaishagi made a grand comeback to the show. In the task to qualify into the semi-finale, Alfez and Aradhna Sharma won against best friends Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi.

The semi-finale task Love tornado was played between Bhavya Singh- Uday Singh versus Priyamvada Kant- Shrey Mittal and Alfez Khaishagi -Aradhna Sharma versus Ashish Bhatia- Miesha Iyer.

Priyamvada - Shrey won against Bhavya- Uday while Ashish-Miesha won against Alfez-Aradhna. And now, in the finale task, Priyamvada – Shrey will lock horns with the most consistent couples of the villa Ashish-Miesha.

Whom do you think will lift the title and trophy of the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X2?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.