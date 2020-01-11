Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer and Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal to fight it out in the FINALE

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher than the previous seasons we have seen!
In the previous episode, Alfez Khaishagi made a grand comeback to the show. In the task to qualify into the semi-finale, Alfez and Aradhna Sharma won against best friends Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi.
The semi-finale task Love tornado was played between Bhavya Singh- Uday Singh versus Priyamvada Kant- Shrey Mittal and Alfez Khaishagi -Aradhna Sharma versus Ashish Bhatia- Miesha Iyer.
Priyamvada - Shrey won against Bhavya- Uday while Ashish-Miesha won against Alfez-Aradhna. And now, in the finale task, Priyamvada – Shrey will lock horns with the most consistent couples of the villa Ashish-Miesha.
Whom do you think will lift the title and trophy of the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X2?
Hit the comment section below.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Add new comment