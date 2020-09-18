Ashish Bhatia OUT of MTV Roadies Revolution journey; Sohil Singh Jhuti likely to replace him

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with yet another exciting update from the world of Television.

Well, we had exclusively reported about MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer being roped in as the hosts of the show exclusively for VOOT.

The latest buzz is that Ashish will not be a part of the project anymore.

The show has resumed its shoot while ensuring all the precautions are taken. All the contestants and crew members were asked to submit their COVID-19 test results before shooting and Ashish couldn’t submit the same on time. Giving the security of the crew more weightage, it was mutually decided to ease out Ashish from the project.

Well, the buzz is that Roadies Revolution insider Sohil Singh Jhuti for MTV will most likely replace Ashish for the VOOT series.

