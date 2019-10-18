Ashish Chowdhry gives us a sneak peek straight from the sets of Beyhadh leaving us all excited

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 has created a lot of buzz since the time its second season was announced. As the show is nearing its premiere, the anticipation is increasing. The first look and the promos have been well-received by the viewers.

The star cast of season 2 is the same with Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani playing the pivotal roles. But this time, some popular faces of TV have joined the show and we are equally excited about it.

Ashish Chowdhry who plays an important role of Mrityunjay Roy has donned a completely different look in the show.

And now, the actor has treated his fans by sharing a small video straight from the sets of Beyhadh 2. The video was taken in Ashish’s vanity where he was seen in shirtless avatar looking all kinds of hot. The actor is seen chilling in his vanity before he prepares to give a shot.

Take a look here:

Well, Ashish’s video has left us curious wanting to have more such glimpses from the sets of Beyhadh 2. Everyone is loving Ashish’s look from the show and since he will be playing an antagonist, fans are extremely excited to see the actor’s badass avatar.

Beyhadh 2 hits the small screen from 11th November on Sony TV.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.