Is Ashish Chowdhry giving Jennifer Winget a TOUGH COMPETITION in Beyhadh 2?

MUMBAI: The original season of Beyhadh as much loved and people could not have enough of watching Jennifer Winget as Maya. Such as her charm that not only the fiction lovers but also the people who otherwise did not like watching television on the whole tuned into watch the obsession drama

at 9 pm on Sony TV.

The show starred Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani along with Jennifer in pivotal roles. Along with that Rajesh Khattar and Kavita Ghai too played prominent roles and contributedd a majority part to the growing narrative. This was a one of a kind show and since it was unique, not only the housewives but audience across all age groups were hooked to watching the drama. It somehow reinded us of Urmila Matondkar from the Bollywood movie Pyaar Tune Ky Kiya. The show soon went off-air and disappointing many of the fans, however, it soon returned with a season 2 and this time, the premise is revenge.

Currently on-air, Jennifer now seeks justice in her role as Maya/ Maanvi while it is Ashish Chowdhry playing the part against her. The hatred and revenge is at its peak. Shivin Narang and all the other

characters contribute wonderfully to the plot and it is a visual delight. With each passing episode, somewhere down the line, we have noticed that Ashish's charm in the show is growing such that he

somewhere down the line tends to be at par with Jennifer and the reason of watching the show only because of Jennifer has blurred.

Ashish has a physique to flaunt and along with that, the intensity with which he acts and mouths his dialogues along with the chemistry he shares with his co-actors is something which is worth watching.

What are your thoughts on the same?