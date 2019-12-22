News

Ashish Chowdhry or Pearl V Puri: Whose beefed-up physique do like the most?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Dec 2019 12:00 PM

MUMBAI: The Indian television industry is filled with some of the most handsome actors whose dashing looks can make anyone drool on them. We have also seen many actors sharing their gym and work-out videos which are a major inspiration to many. 

And now, we have two of the most handsome actors of the small screen who have given us major fitness goals with their beefed-up physique. 

They are none other than Peral V Puri and Ashish Chowdhry. Yes, these two hotties of the small screen have shared various pictures on their Instagram handle which are just too sizzling to handle. 

The latest picture shared by Pearl shows his fully chiselled physique, and his biceps grabs all the attention. 

Take a look at Pearl's post.

Meanwhile, Ashish, who is a diehard fitness freak, is also seen flaunting his amazing physique in many pictures. 

Take a look at Ashish's picture.

On the work front, Pearl is currently seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaar as Raghbir Malhotra, and Ashish is seen as Mrityunjay Roy in Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2.

Whose chiselled body is more drool-worthy? Tell us in the comments.  

