Ashish Chowdhry's latest glimpse from Byehadh 2 is intriguing

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 is creating a lot of buzz as the show's release date is drawing closer. Everyone is super excited about the show as the promos have promised high voltage drama and Jennifer's revenge to cross all the limits.

Ashish Chowdhry who plays a pivotal role in the show has been sharing lots of glimpses of his look from the show. The latest one shared by the actor has left everyone intrigued.

Ashish shared a close-up picture where we can see him in tears, however, there is something fishy about it. We all know the actor plays a negative role in the show, so there is something suspicious about it.

Take a look at Ashish's post:

Well, with just a few days left for Beyhadh 2 to hit the small, our excitement level is at the peak.

What do you think about Ashish's look? Tell us in the comments.