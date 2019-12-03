Ashish Dixit and Garima Jain bag &TV's Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: It's raining news on Tellychakkar. com!



We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about all episodes of &TV's Laal Ishq. Recently, we reported about Ankit Gupta and Keerti Nagpure bagging the show.

And now, the latest update is that actor Ashish Dixit and actress Garima Jain will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV's Laal Ishq, produced by Fiction Factory Productions.

It is a hatrick for Ashish as this will be the third time that he will be a part of Laal Ishq.



Ashish was also seen in Zee TV's Aap Ke Aajane Se while Garima rose to fame with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki.



We couldn't connect with the actors for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.