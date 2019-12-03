News

Ashish Dixit and Garima Jain bag &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Dec 2019 01:57 PM

MUMBAI: It's raining news on Tellychakkar. com!

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about all episodes of &TV's Laal Ishq. Recently, we reported about Ankit Gupta and Keerti Nagpure bagging the show.

And now, the latest update is that actor Ashish Dixit and actress Garima Jain will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV's Laal Ishq, produced by Fiction Factory Productions.

It is a hatrick for Ashish as this will be the third time that he will be a part of Laal Ishq.

Ashish was also seen in Zee TV's Aap Ke Aajane Se while Garima rose to fame with Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas ki.

We couldn't connect with the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > &TV, Laal Ishq, Ashish Dixit, Garima Jain, Ankit Gupta, Keerti Nagpure, Zee TV, Aap Ke Aajane Se, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela...

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela Krislinzki grace Artival 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days