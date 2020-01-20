Ashish Dixit and Neha Pednekar bag &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on &TV’s Laal Ishq. We recently reported about Rajiv Kumar and Kunal Bakshi bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that actor Ashish Dixit will be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of & TV’s Laal Ishq alongside actress Neha Pednekar. The title of the episode will be Nagar Vadhu and will produced by Fiction Factory Productions.

Neha Pednekar is known for her stint in Laal Ishq while Ashish was last seen in ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 4.

We contacted Ashish who confirmed the buzz, however, Neha remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.