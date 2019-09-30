News

Ashish Dixit and Sheena Bajaj bags &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Sep 2019 09:34 AM

TellyChakkar is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We've been at the forefront in reporting updates on upcoming episodes of &TV's Laal Ishq.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learned that Fiction Factory Production is geared up for another spine chilling episode of the show.

The episode with feature Ashish Dixit and Sheena Bajaj in lead role.

According to our sources, Ashish will potray a challenging autistic character.

We contacted Ashish who confirmed the buzz, however, we couldn't reach out to Sheena for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Ashish Dixit, Sheena Bajaj, &TV, Laal Ishq,

