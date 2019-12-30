Ashish Dixit bags ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update on ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat 4.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about the same.

TellyChakkar recently reported about Megha Prasad being locked for an episode of the show. (Read Here: Megha Prasad bags ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat 4)

Now, the latest update is that actor Ashish Dixit will also be seen in the project.

As per our sources, Ashish will be paired opposite Boo..Sabki Phategi fame Saba Saudagar in the episode of Gandii Baat 4 titled “Amar Prem”.

According to our sources, the story of Amar Prem is quite intriguing and will definitely leave an impact.

We buzzed Ashish who confirmed the news with TellyChakkar.com.

