Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide to produce a TV show

MUMBAI: Television’s adorable couple Ashish Sharma and Archana Taide, who have proved their mettle in the acting space are also a creative minds.

As we know, the couple also produce projects. Along with one close friend as a partner, Ashish and Archana have launched their production company named Desi Fillum Compani. In 2018, Sharma and wife Archana Taide produced Khejdi, a film about a transgender played by Sharma himself.

Now,we learn that Ashish and Archana are producing a new show title Paro- Ek Nayi Subah for DD Kisan.

She made the announcement about the project on her social account. She mentioned, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that today 12/03/2020 begins journey of our new Television show Paro- Ek Nayi Subah. Produced by Archana T Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Lalit Mohan & Lal Vijay Shahdeo under Desi Fillum Compani Pvt Ltd banner.

Concept & Story- Archana T Sharma

Creative & Script Supervision- Ashish Sharma

Creative Production- Rachayita Films Pvt Ltd

Germ Idea of the Series-

Most of us are aware of child trafficking and girl trafficking but we know very little about bride trafficking.

The custom of selling the girl as a bride is called Paro Pratha or Molki.

Our show PARO- Ek Nayi Subah focuses on the nasty reality of Bride Trafficking where our female protagonist refuses to become a paid wife of an unknown man and refuses to accept such mal-practices. Through our show we do even promote the thought of “BETI BACHAO, BETI PADHAO”. How an educated woman makes a difference in the society and uplifts the whole society along with her.

Paro-Ek Nayi Subah shall be aired on DD Kisan from April 2020.”