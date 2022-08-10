Ashneer Grover meets Shraddha Kapoor at her home, fan says, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili”

MUMBAI : Shark Tank India season 1 judge Ashneer Grover gained immense popularity with his stint on the show. Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier.

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar reacts to Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show says, “One person can’t make or break a show”

Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain and they have two kids; son Avy and daughter Mannat. The couple are travel enthusiasts and have a lavish home in South Delhi. The duo are also super active on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Ashneer and Madhuri visited Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s home to meet her. Ashneer shared pictures with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress and captioned them, “Super fun time with @shraddhakapoor. What a super friendly and charming star !! Thanks for hosting us!”

Netizens were quick to react to the pictures. One netizen wrote, “jab biwi saath ho toh social distancing karni padegi.. Kyun ashneer bhaai” Another fan wrote, “finally ashneer sahab k chehre p smile dekhne ko mili” One fan wrote, “did anyone notice ashneer sir boht zyada fit ho gye hain!?

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Ashneer Grover not to be a part of Shark Tank India season 2?; But here is the twist

Recently Ashneer was asked if he would return to the next season and he had replied, “Ashneer also assured his fans that he would not return on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- pinkvilla