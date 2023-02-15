Ashneer Grover reveals why he moved to Delhi from Mumbai, says he missed his family and later Madhuri had a misscarriage

MUMBAI: The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier.

Ashneer Grover-CEO BharatPe, however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2. Shockingly, he has also unfollowed all the other sharks on social media.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Ashneer Grover not to be a part of Shark Tank India season 2?; But here is the twist

Ashneer who has released his book Doglapan has a lavish home in Delhi. He is married to Madhuri Jain and the couple have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. At a recent event, the former shark revealed how he began his career, met his wife and other important details of his life like leaving Mumbai to shift to Delhi.

Ashneer mentioned while in Mumbai, his wife and him lived in a small apartment and when their families visited them they would return in 2-3 days and later taunt him for living in such a cramped up space. Things went downhill after Madhuri suffered a miscarriage and went back to Delhi to be with her family. He then told his office people about his woes and they let him shift to Delhi for a while but then he never returned back and eventually took the bold decision of quitting his job in Kotak.

Also Read-Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar reacts to Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show says, “One person can’t make or break a show”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- pinkvilla