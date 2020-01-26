Ashnoor-Avneet-Reem gives the coolest pouting pose ever, we can't decide who looks cuter

Ashnoor-Reem-Avneet gives the coolest pouting pose ever, we can't decide who looks cuter

Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh are one of the popular actresses who have taken over the small screens with their talent and creativity. The trio is having a successful career these days. All three of them started working since a very small age and have established a name for themselves.

We all know how these three divas are not just great actresses but also social media stars. They enjoy lakhs of following on their social media accounts at such a small age.

Well, these actresses have many similarities in them. All three of them are beautiful, stylish and cute. And now, in a gap of few days, Ashnoor, Avneet and Reem posted one picture that has been making their followers fall in love with them.

All three of them have posed in the exact same way and pouting in the cutest way possible. While we can't get over their cuteness, we can't really decide who is the cutest among them.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Ashnoor is seen in Patiala Babes, Avneet is seen in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Reem is seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Who's pout did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.