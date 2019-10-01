Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini of Patiala Babes to be seen in grand finale of Superstar Singer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular show Superstar Singer has had a great run and is marching towards its finale.



The show is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and Himesh Reshamiya and showcased a great line-up of contestants.



With the show’s finale approaching, the mentors have upped the rehearsal game.



The grand finale will be filled with music, masti, dance and fun.



Actress Ashnoor Kaur of Sony TV’s Patiala Babes will also be seen in the grand finale alongside Dadu and Dadi.



Ashnoor was seen having a great time on the sets of the show.



