Ashnoor Kaur and Hasnain Khan bags THIS project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Sep 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Music videos are totally in these days and TellyChakkar has been at the forefront in reporting updates on almost all the upcoming music videos.
 
We recently reported about Avneet Kaur and Faisal Khan bagging a music video.
 
Now, the latest update is that actress Ashnoor Kaur who is currently showcasing her acting chops in Sony Tv popular show Patiala Babes has been roped in for Ramji Gulati's upcoming music video alongside Tik Tok fame Hasnain Khan.
 
Ashnoor was also a part of another music video with digital sensation Sunny.
 
We couldn't connect with Ashnoor for a comment.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 
