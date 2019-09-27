Ashnoor Kaur and Hasnain Khan bags THIS project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We recently reported about Avneet Kaur and Faisal Khan bagging a music video.

Now, the latest update is that actress Ashnoor Kaur who is currently showcasing her acting chops in Sony Tv popular show Patiala Babes has been roped in for Ramji Gulati's upcoming music video alongside Tik Tok fame Hasnain Khan.

Ashnoor was also a part of another music video with digital sensation Sunny.

We couldn't connect with Ashnoor for a comment.

