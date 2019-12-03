Ashnoor Kaur and Sunny Chopra make for the perfect jodi in this video!

Ashnoor Kaur needs no introduction. The actress is slaying it in her role as Mini in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes. After the serial witnessed a leap, Ashnoor is the main lead. She is enjoying every bit of the success she has tasted and leaves no chance to impress her fans with her outstanding work.

Ashnoor is a multi-talented actress and has explored it all. TV shows, music videos, and movies... Ashnoor has done it all and even aced in all of her work.

She surely knows how to entertain her fans by doing some fun stuff. Ashnoor has done several TikTok videos, and fans have showered all their love on her for it.

The latest video shared by TikTok star Sunny Chopra, who also happens to be Ashnoor's friend, shows Ashnoor and Sunny's amazing chemistry.

Take a look at the video.