Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Reem Sheikh, Saloni Daini and others send a STRONG MESSAGE during the tiring time of COVID 19

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic has forced many celebrities to slow down and spend more time in personal reflection.

Lot of celebrities are trying to use their social media handles to promote awareness on the same. Kartik Aryan’s monologue to Hina Khan’s hacks, a lot of celebrities are trying to promote mental wellness and awareness on the issue. Recently, Nidhi Uttam and husband Mohit Pathak composed a track featuring their friends. The track was all about the importance of staying indoors.

Now, the young brigade of Television namely Saloni Daini, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Reem Sheikh, Bhavesh Balchandani, Abhishek Nigam and Aditi Sharma have made an interesting video to spread happiness among people who are fed up of the lockdown.

The video focuses on how these celebrities have found their ‘happiness’ in several things during quarantine period.

Must say, the young generation of actors are quite talented as well as creative.

