Ashnoor Kaur can't contain her excitement as Patiala Babes clocks one year, shares throwback memories

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is on cloud nine today as her show Patiala Babes has clocked one year today. Yes, you heard it right! It's celebration time for the entire star cast as the show has successfully completed one year.
Ashnoor who plays the role of Minni in the show has become favourite of every viewer and she is doing justice to her role.
On this special occasion, Ashnoor shared a video on her Instagram account where she has shared all the throwback memories.
Take a look at the video:
On this thanksgiving, I would want to thank all the viewers & well wishes of #PatialaBabes who have shown their immense love on us and specially the #Season2 as our TRP HAS INCREASED by .2 & also, our show was #1 in UK ON THE FIRST EPISODE OF SEASON 2 itself! Really really grateful! N how time flies..Feels like just yesterday that we begun! Here,sharing a glimpse of my 1 year journey.. Thank u @rajitawriter Ma’am & Vivek Sir for believing in me and giving me different shades to play... The ones who always call, message n appreciate my work! Thanks @sonytvofficial for the platform. Love you ‘baby Ashnoor’s’ Didi @aadatan_fitoori & bhaiya @harshkankeshwar Who started the first day of our show, @shashank429 Sir who I worked with as an 8 year old, n who still considered me the tiny tot and took care of me... N then the stranger who came and became my best friend, guide, father n partner in crime (You can see in the video) who knows me inside out! My Taurus partner @beingyusufansari Thanks for all the advices n guidance! Thanks to our lovely DOPs @sudeshkotian @shailcam @ankitdodia63 It was lovely working with u @paridhiofficial Di We know how much fun we’ve had in this entire journey!D first person to sit on my scooty backseat! Excuse moii, @aniruddh_dave Bhaiya, how well we bonded, off screen as well as on screen..D one with whom we used to cry even in our back shots during emotional scenes! @mohit_hiranandani93 Oyee #MiniKaMickey you better come and meet us soon on the set!N thanks for always tolerating my laughter in the middle of the shot!U can thank me later for all the gyaan U taught me many good things @bhanusudan Bhaiya!Always gonna be ur ‘Chote’ from our conversation to d exercises, u always fulfilled d responsibility of a Chachu @hunarhale Our gossips n ur tips!How I miss them☹ Let's catch up really soonn!U know how much i u!Gonna miss u guys @paridhiofficial @aniruddh_dave @mohit_hiranandani93 @bhanusudan @hunarhale But wishing u all d best for ur journey ahead! My amazing co-actors,like a family,v know how much fun v [email protected] @bhawsheel.sahni @poonamsirnaik @sandhyashungloo @anooppuri2005 @saurabhsharma_officialindia n all
It seems Ashnoor got nostalgic reminiscing one-year-old memories with her co-stars.
The show's second season kick-started a few days ago and everyone is liking it. Ashnoor had already thanked everyone for the great response she got from the viewers for Patiala Babes season 2.
Many congratulations to the entire team of Patiala Babes!
