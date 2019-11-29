Ashnoor Kaur can't contain her excitement as Patiala Babes clocks one year, shares throwback memories

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is on cloud nine today as her show Patiala Babes has clocked one year today. Yes, you heard it right! It's celebration time for the entire star cast as the show has successfully completed one year.

Ashnoor who plays the role of Minni in the show has become favourite of every viewer and she is doing justice to her role.

On this special occasion, Ashnoor shared a video on her Instagram account where she has shared all the throwback memories.

Take a look at the video:

It seems Ashnoor got nostalgic reminiscing one-year-old memories with her co-stars.

The show's second season kick-started a few days ago and everyone is liking it. Ashnoor had already thanked everyone for the great response she got from the viewers for Patiala Babes season 2.

Many congratulations to the entire team of Patiala Babes!