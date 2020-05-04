Ashnoor Kaur celebrates Birthday in a UNIQUE WAY

MUMBAI: Popularly known as Mini from Sony TV's Patiala Babes, Ashnoor Kaur is indeed a talented youngster who leaves no stone unturned to woo her charm on her audience with her acting skills and stunning features.

The diva manages her education and professional life with perfection and also squeezes in enough time to stay connected with her fans.

Ashnoor gained immense popularity after playing the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus).

The actress celebrated her quarantine birthday yesterday. Her family took an extra effort to make the day more special for her. Her co stars from Patiala Babes too made sure to bring a smile on Ashnoor’s face.

The young actress celebrated her birthday in a unique manner. Ashnoor taught of paying respect to coronavirus warriors by celebrating the day with them. She cut a cake with her building watchmen while she also kept in mind the social distancing rule.

