Ashnoor Kaur clears the air that Patiala Babes going off air has nothing to do with the marriage track

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, who is one of the most popular television actresses, has cleared the air that Patiala Babes going off air has nothing to do with the marriage track.

Sony TV recently announced news wherein the channel decided to put an end to Beyhadh 2 along with two other shows, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The show has been pulled off by Sony TV amidst the lockdown.

And recently Ashnoor Kaur, who plays the role of teenager Mini in the show Patiala Babes, spoke to the media about the show going off-air. She also in an interview said that now she will go on a break but she did get an offer for a few roles and they were married or adult characters. She mentioned that she doesn’t want to do such roles right now.

People started connecting this interview of her with the reason of the show going off-air. She mentioned on her social media that people are connecting her previous article about no marriage on the show with the show going off air. She clarified that is not the reason for Patiala Babes going off-air. And also there was no marriage track that was going to come up and there were many other aspects to take the story forward.

Show going off-air is the channel's decision.

Credits: India Forums