Ashnoor Kaur is on cloud nine for THIS special reason

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Patiala Babes started airing on 27th November 2018. The show started on a great note with the beautiful story of Babita and Mini (played by Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur). Last year, the show completed 1 year and post that it went through a leap of 5 years with a new story and new characters being introduced.

While the leap saw Paridhi Sharma and Anirudh Dave's exit, Saisha Bajaj and Sourabh Raj Jain marked their entry. Now the story revolves around Mini, Arya and Neil which is proving to be quiet interesting among the viewers.

Time is passing by quickly and the show has successfully completed 300 episodes. Yes, you heard it right! It was a great achievement for the entire star cast of the serial and Ashnoor expressed her gratitude by sharing a beautiful post.

Ashnoor thanked everyone for the immense love and support and how they crossed this journey of 300 episodes in a great way. It's been two months since the show witnessed a leap and Ashnoor recalled that day as well.

Take a look at Ashnoor's post:

Patiala Babes will be witnessing lots of interesting twists and turns in the show with Mini and Neil's love story and Arya being the centre of attraction with her cuteness.

Here's wishing many congratulations the entire cast of Patiala Babes.